‘Nancy Drew’ To End With Season 4 On The CW

The end is in sight for the CW’s Nancy Drew. The network confirmed Wednesday that the fourth season, which is currently in production, will be the last for the series. Season 4 is slated to premiere midseason. A premiere date and time will be announced later.

The decision to end Nancy Drew is not unexpected. According to sources, discussions about the drama concluding its run after its upcoming fourth season started months ago. The decision was made before the recent exit of the CW’s chairman and CEO Mark Pedowitz when the network’s acquisition by Nexstar was completed, and the Season 4 finale has been crafted as a satisfying series finale.

The official news was just delivered to the cast in Vancouver this afternoon. Cast members, including star Kennedy McMann, already have been rumored for new series jobs, we hear. Production on Season 4 is expected to wrap soon.

While the decision to end Nancy Drew had been in the works for a while, it fits into new CW owners’ push for cheaper programming. Scripted series get more expensive with each season they are on the air, and, as The Flash, Riverdale and Nancy Drew are all wrapping this season, the network’s flagship All American remains the only CW scripted series older than three years.

Nancy Drew‘s end date announcement follows the swift cancellation of spinoff Tom Swift this past summer.

In a joint statement, Nancy Drew showrunners Noga Landau and Melinda Hsu Taylor said, “We are so honored and proud to have brought Nancy Drew’s iconic determination, individuality and resilience to life in a years-long collaboration with incredible creative talents in front of the camera, behind the scenes and among our studio and network partners. Our hearts are full of gratitude, knowing that we are able to bring this chapter to a close with intentionality, inclusivity and kindness — and of course with plenty of sleuthing twists, supernatural scares and star-crossed romance along the way. We are especially indebted to our wonderful fan community, whose connection with our themes and stories has meant the world to us. Season 4 will be a worthy and resonant payoff for their continued love and support.”

McMann, who portrays Nancy Drew, added, “It has been the greatest pleasure to begin my career as one small part of Nancy Drew’s endless legacy. What a privilege to walk in her shoes for as long as I have, to be inspired by her and to grow with her. I wish our incredible fans could feel the heart and passion of our crew that has been ever-present on and off screen, day in and day out since the very beginning. You are every bit a part of this incredible show as we are. Thank you, thank you, thank you for every ounce of passion and kindness you have shared with me and with each other.”

Nancy Drew follows the legendary teen detective as she solves mysteries – both earthbound and supernatural – in her haunted hometown of Horseshoe Bay, Maine. In addition to McMann, Scott Wolf, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, Alex Saxon and Riley Smith star.

Nancy Drew is a production of CBS Studios in association with Fake Empire, with executive producers Landau (The Magicians), Hsu Taylor (The Gifted), Josh Schwartz (Gossip Girl, Dynasty), Stephanie Savage (Gossip Girl, Dynasty), Lis Rowinski (Dynasty), Alex Taub (Lethal Weapon, Revenge), Larry Teng (Walker: Independence, Medium) and S. Lily Hui (UnReal, Mistresses).