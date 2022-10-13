New ‘Naked Gun’ Movie A Go At Paramount With Liam Neeson In Talks To Star And ‘Lonely Island’s Akiva Schaffer Directing

EXCLUSIVE: One of Hollywood’s classic slapstick comedy franchises is looking to make its way back to the big screen. Sources tell Deadline that Paramount Pictures is moving forward with a new Naked Gun reboot, with Liam Neeson is in negotiations to star and Akiva Schaffer set to direct. While no greenlight has been given, sources say its headed in that direction once a deal closes for Neeson.

Dan Gregor and Doug Mand, who just worked with Schaffer on the Emmy-winning Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers pic, also closed a deal to pen the script. Mark Hentemann & Alec Sulkin wrote the previous draft. Schaffer also will exec produce. Seth MacFarlane and Erica Huggins are producing via their company Fuzzy Door.

Plot details are being kept under wraps except that Neeson might be playing the son of Detective Frank Drebin instead of stepping into the role made famous by Leslie Nielsen.

The original film starred the late Nielsen as Drebin, the detective with plenty of fight but plenty lacking in common sense. Over three films, he turned the lovable character into a hall-of-fame deadpan comic icon. The first film was based on the 1982 ABC series Police Squad! — which was canceled after six episodes, only to be rebooted as a feature film in 1988.

Leslie Nielsen as Frank Drebin and Jeannette Charles as Queen Elizabeth II in ‘The Naked Gun’ Everett Collection

Also starring Priscilla Presley and Ricardo Montalban, The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! became a huge hit, reviving Nielsen’s career and spawning sequels in 1991 and 1994. When Nielsen died in 2010, talks began about rebooting the franchise. The right story remained elusive, but in recent months following the success of Top Gun: Maverick — another long-awaited relaunch from the ’80s — development began ramping up on a new Naked Gun.

Neeson might not seem like an obvious choice for the role but has shown his comedic chops over the years especially in MacFarlane comedies. The Family Guy creator and Ted director and Neeson still have strong ties, and when MacFarlane came to him with the idea, Neeson committed to star.

Schaffer, Gregor and Mand are coming off Rescue Rangers, which won an Emmy for Best TV Movie last month. Its humor played so well with adults that Schaffer, Gregor and Mand seemed like the perfect fit to help relaunch the Naked Gun franchise.

Neeson is repped by CAA, Schaffer is repped by UTA, and Gregor and Mand are repped by UTA and Kaplan/Perrone Entertainment.