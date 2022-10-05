Skip to main content
As ‘The Rookie: Feds’ Debuts & ‘The Good Doctor’ Eyes Legal Spinoff, ABC’s Simran Sethi Talks Franchise Strategy

‘Moonlighting’ Mystery Revealed: Creator Glenn Gordon Caron Looking To Sell Reruns To A Streamer

Cybill Shepherd and Bruce Willis in 'Moonlighting'
Cybill Shepherd and Bruce Willis ABC / Courtesy Everett Collection

After teasing a “big announcement” on social media Monday regarding the future of Moonlighting, creator Glenn Gordon Caron “let the cat out of the bag today” by explaining what he actually meant by that cryptic tweet.

No, there’s no plans to reboot the ’80s drama that starred Cybill Shepherd and Bruce Willis. He just wanted to inform us all of his plans to peddle the reruns to a digital platform. It’s going to take some time, he says, but “I wanted you to be the first to know.” Sigh.

“It’s an ambitious project,” he writes. “Lots of moving parts. And it could take a while.”

Here’s his Twitter thread from today.

