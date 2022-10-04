‘Moonlighting’ Creator Glenn Gordon Caron Tweet Raises Reboot Speculation: “Disney And I Have Put Our Heads Together And Come Up With A Plan”

Maddie and Addison, back again?

A cryptic tweet from writer/producer Glenn Gordon Caron suggests we’re either about to get a reboot of Moonlighting or someone is about to land the reruns from the ’80s drama that starred Cybill Shepherd and Bruce Willis.

Caron, who created the drama for ABC back in the day, teased a big announcement with Disney for Wednesday. Rumors about a potential Moonlighting reboot have circulated periodically over the past several years but Disney sources indicate that currently there is no reboot idea developed enough for an announcement. A modern-day series about a pair of sexy private eyes would presumably be for Hulu or Disney+.

Getting the existing seasons of Moonlighting on streaming has faced challenges that have been insurmountable to date, so solving those issues would be huge for fans of the show.

Moonlighting lasted for five seasons in the late ’80s before the tales of tension between the two stars got to be too much. Shepherd’s pregnancy leave also impacted production, as did Willis’ hunger to become a blockbuster movie star.

Caron’s last work in broadcast was as an executive producer for Bull from 2016 to 2021. Before that, he created and executive produced CBS Studios’ (then Paramount Network TV) short-lived CBS series Now and Again and created and executive produced the supernatural crime procedural Medium, which ran on NBC and CBS for a combined seven season.

Nellie Andreeva contributed to this report.