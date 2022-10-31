Saïd Taghmaoui Joins Apple & Skydance’s ‘The Family Plan’; ‘Prime Video’s ’The Idea Of You’ Adds Mathilda Gianopoulos

EXCLUSIVE: Saïd Taghmaoui (Wonder Woman) will appear alongside Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Monaghan in the action-comedy The Family Plan from Apple Original Films and Skydance.

The film written by David Coggeshall (Prey) tells the story of a suburban dad who must take his family on the run when his past catches up to him. Simon Cellan Jones (Arthur the King) is directing, with Municipal Pictures’ Stephen Levinson and Wahlberg producing alongside Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger.

Taghmaoui recently wrapped Brad Furman’s action-thriller Tin Soldier opposite Jamie Foxx, Robert De Niro and Scott Eastwood, most recently appearing opposite Ralph Fiennes and Jessica Chastain in Vertical Entertainment and Roadside Attractions’ drama The Forgiven. Past credits for the actor on the film side include both Wonder Woman titles with Gal Gadot, as well as John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, American Hustle, G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra and The Kite Runner. Notable TV credits include Starz’s The Missing, Fox’s Touch and ABC’s Lost.

Taghmaoui is repped by Buchwald, Atlas Artists and Markham, Froggatt and Irwin in the UK.

***

Mathilda Gianopoulos Courtesy of Willy Somma

EXCLUSIVE: Mathilda Gianopoulos has found her first major film role in Prime Video’s romance The Idea of You. She joins an ensemble led by Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine which also includes Ella Rubin, Annie Mumolo, Reid Scott, Perry Mattfeld, Jordan Aaron Hall, Jaiden Anthony, Raymond Cham, Vik White and Dakota Adan, as previously announced.

The film based on Robinne Lee’s bestselling contemporary love story of the same name centers on Solène (Hathaway), a 40-year-old single mom who is serendipitously blindsided by a second chance at love. Solène’s husband Dan ended their marriage, and now he has canceled his Coachella trip with their 16-year-old daughter, with Solène being left to pick up the pieces and brave the crowds and desert heat. While at the music fest, she meets and begins an unexpected romance with 24-year-old Hayes Campbell (Galitzine), the lead singer of the hottest boy band on the planet, August Moon. She finds herself dodging the 24-hour news cycle, all while balancing her new globe-trotting romance, career, and parenting a teenage daughter.

Michael Showalter (The Big Sick) is directing from a script by Jennifer Westfeldt (Friends with Kids). Cathy Schulman is producing for Welle Entertainment, along with Gabrielle Union for I’ll Have Another, Hathaway for Somewhere Pictures, Lee, Eric Hayes, Showalter and Jordana Mollick, with Westfeldt and I’ll Have Another’s Kian Gass serving as EPs. The Amazon Original will ultimately premiere on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

The 19-year-old daughter of actress Molly Ringwald, Gianopoulos previously had a cameo in the family adventure pic Jem and the Holograms, directed by Jon M. Chu. She has also performed the works of Shakespeare at the Theatricum Botanicum in Topanga, CA and is managed by Sue Leibman of Barking Dog Entertainment.





.