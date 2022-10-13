Minka Kelly, Maggie Grace & Dermot Mulroney To Star In ‘Blackwater Lane’ Based On B.A. Paris’s ‘The Breakdown’

Minka Kelly (Euphoria), Maggie Grace (Fear The Walking Dead), and Dermot Mulroney (My Best Friend’s Wedding) are set to star in the psychological thriller Blackwater Lane, based on British author B.A. Paris’s bestselling novel The Breakdown. Filming has started in Suffolk, UK.

Blackwater Lane is the first film produced from one of Paris’ books. Billed as a psychological thriller with supernatural elements, the flick will follow the story of a woman, played by Kelly, who drives by a stranded motorist later revealed to have been murdered. After a series of terrifying events, the woman becomes convinced she is the killer’s next victim while her husband, played by Mulroney, and her best friend, played by Grace, worry about her sanity. Jeff Celentano (The Hill) directs.

Elizabeth Fowler (Official Secrets), Warren Ostergard (The Hill), and Lucinda Thakrar (Confession) are producing. 13 Films is handling worldwide sales with Greg Schenz, Tannaz Anisi, and Oleg Shardin executive producing. Alex Lane is co-producing.

The film is fully financed by Executive Producer Ron Cundy and Kompros Films with Executive Producer Phil Hunt of HeadGear and Executive Producer Norman Merry of LipSync.

“Blackwater Lane is an intelligent female driven thriller set in the British countryside with lots of layers and a very modern twist,” Fowler said.

“I am hugely excited to work with Jeff, Minka, Maggie, and Dermot on B.A. Paris’ chilling, entertaining, and adrenaline-fuelled story that I think will engage audiences worldwide.”

Minka Kelly is repped by Gersh and Artists First and Maggie Kelly is repped by Gersh and Mosaic. Dermot Mulroney is repped by Paradigm and Luber Roklin. B.A. Paris is repped by Sheila David and Darley Anderson Books.