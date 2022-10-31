‘Breathe’: First Look At Milla Jovovich In New Action Film From ‘John Wick’ Producers

EXCLUSIVE: Here’s your first look at Resident Evil star Milla Jovovich in new action film Breathe from John Wick producers Thunder Road.

Jovovich stars with Jennifer Hudson, Sam Worthington, Quvenzhané Wallis and Common.

The story follows a mother named Maya (Hudson) and her daughter (Wallis) who are forced to live underground after Earth is made uninhabitable due to a lack of oxygen. Only short trips to the surface are made possible by a state-of-art oxygen suit made by Maya’s husband Darius (Common), whom she presumes to be dead. When a mysterious couple arrives claiming to know Darius and his fate, Maya tentatively agrees to let them into their bunker but are they all they appear to be?

Stefon Bristol directs from a Black List screenplay written by Doug Simon (Demonic). The film is now in post-production with Capstone continuing sales at the AFM this week. Thunder Road Films’ Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee are producing with Capstone’s Christian Mercuri. Capstone’s Ruzanna Kegeyan exec produces alongside David Haring, Esther Hornstein and Will Flynn. Capstone is financing alongside Thunder Road.

CAA Media Finance and UTA Independent Film Group co-rep U.S. rights alongside Capstone.

Breathe is the second feature from Bristol, who previously collaborated with Spike Lee on his debut feature See You Yesterday, which premiered at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival and earned him a nomination for Best First Feature at the 2020 Independent Spirit Awards.