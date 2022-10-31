You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Valiant One’: Jonathan Whitesell & Daniel Jun Latest To Join Monarch Media Thriller 

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Sue Kroll Named Amazon Studios Head Of Marketing
Read the full story

‘Breathe’: First Look At Milla Jovovich In New Action Film From ‘John Wick’ Producers

Breathe
Milla Yovovich in Breathe Capstone

EXCLUSIVE: Here’s your first look at Resident Evil star Milla Jovovich in new action film Breathe from John Wick producers Thunder Road.

Jovovich stars with Jennifer Hudson, Sam Worthington, Quvenzhané Wallis and Common.

The story follows a mother named Maya (Hudson) and her daughter (Wallis) who are forced to live underground after Earth is made uninhabitable due to a lack of oxygen. Only short trips to the surface are made possible by a state-of-art oxygen suit made by Maya’s husband Darius (Common), whom she presumes to be dead. When a mysterious couple arrives claiming to know Darius and his fate, Maya tentatively agrees to let them into their bunker but are they all they appear to be?

Related Story

Altitude Boards International Thriller 'The Prize' Starring Jason Clarke And Haley Bennett - AFM

Stefon Bristol directs from a Black List screenplay written by Doug Simon (Demonic). The film is now in post-production with Capstone continuing sales at the AFM this week. Thunder Road Films’ Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee are producing with Capstone’s Christian Mercuri. Capstone’s Ruzanna Kegeyan exec produces alongside David Haring, Esther Hornstein and Will Flynn. Capstone is financing alongside Thunder Road.

CAA Media Finance and UTA Independent Film Group co-rep U.S. rights alongside Capstone.

Breathe is the second feature from Bristol, who previously collaborated with Spike Lee on his debut feature See You Yesterday, which premiered at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival and earned him a nomination for Best First Feature at the 2020 Independent Spirit Awards.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad