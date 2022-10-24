‘Danger Force’ Director Mike Caron Launches Production Company & Developing Series Adaptation Of ‘Monster Kid Detective Squad’

EXCLUSIVE: Mike Caron, director of Nickelodeon’s Danger Force and Paramount+’s Fairly Odd Parents: Fairly Odder, is branching out on his own.

Caron has launched his own production company Mike Caron Productions and has set a small-screen adaptation of mystery series Monster Kid Detective Squad as one of his first projects.

He is looking to develop projects in the family space.

Monster Kid Detective Squad is set in Frightsville and follows characters such as Elsie Frankenstein, a super-strong young monster, Sherry Dracula is a young, headstrong vampire and Rico Gillman, a young sea monster.

The book series is written by Jason Henderson and In Churl Yo and published by Castle Bridge Media. Caron has brought on Bunheads duo Grant Levy and Dominik Rothbard to adapt the series with him.

Caron has worked on over 500 episodes of television including directing Danger Force, in which he also occasionally appears as the villain Deuce Van Nuys. Other credits include Henry Danger, Side Hustle and Game Shakers.

He also recently signed with managers Michael Swidler and Seth Nagel of 5X Media and the Kaplan-Stahler Agency.

“Once I read the books, I was so inspired by the visual potential of a world where monsters and humans live together,” shares Caron. “Then, after I connected with Grant and Dominik, I knew five minutes into our first meeting that this dynamic duo was exactly the right voice to tell this magical and inclusionary story of friendship.”