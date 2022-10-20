‘The Fabelmans’ Star Michelle Williams Set For Performer Tribute At 2022 Gotham Awards

Michelle Williams will be honored with a Performer Tribute during the 32nd annual Gotham Awards, taking place live and in-person on November 28, at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.

The bestowing of the tribute will follow the November 11 theatrical release of Williams’ latest film The Fabelmans — a semi-autobiographical drama from director Steven Spielberg, which delves into his upbringing. In the feature written by Spielberg and Pulitzer Prize winner Tony Kushner, Williams plays Mitzi Fabelman — a character modeled off of Spielberg’s mother. She stars alongside Paul Dano, Gabriel LaBelle, Seth Rogen, Judd Hirsch and more in the TIFF People’s Choice Award winner, from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, which expands nationwide on November 23.

The Gotham Film & Media Institute also announced today that nominations for this year’s Gotham Awards will be unveiled at this link by presenter Angelica Ross (Pose) at 9 a.m. PT on October 25.

“We are exceptionally proud to honor Michelle Williams, whose iconic performances in collaboration with our most renowned directors have defined her as a leading talent of her generation,” said The Gotham Film & Media Institute’s Executive Director, Jeffrey Sharp. “Since bursting onto the scene as a teenager, Michelle has consistently raised the bar of her craft while pushing the boundaries of her roles. Michelle is a true New Yorker and we are thrilled to claim her as one of our own by recognizing her with a Performer Tribute at this year’s Gotham Awards.”

Williams is a four-time Oscar nominee who has also been recognized, over the course of her career, with an Emmy, two Golden Globes, two Independent Spirit Awards, two Critics’ Choice Awards and a SAG Award, among other accolades. The actress most toplined Kelly Reichardt’s Cannes-premiering A24 dramedy Showing Up and reprised her Venom role as Anne Weying for Sony/Marvel’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage, also starring in FX’s miniseries Fosse/Verdon. Other notable film credits from recent years include The Greatest Showman, All the Money in the World, Wonderstruck, Certain Women and Manchester by the Sea.

The Gotham Awards are recognized as one of the leading honors for independent film and television, providing early acknowledgement to groundbreaking independent films and television series as they move through awards season. At last year’s November ceremony, Maggie Gyllenhaal’s Netflix drama The Lost Daughter led with four awards, including Best Feature, with Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s Drive My Car winning Best International Feature and Jonas Poher Rasmussen’s Flee claiming Best Documentary. Netflix’s Squid Game, FX’s Reservation Dogs and PBS’ Philly D.A. were among the titles taking home awards on the series front.