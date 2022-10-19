Michelle Rejwan Steps Down As SVP At Lucasfilm, Returns To Producing With Overall Deal At Lucasfilm & Walt Disney Studios

EXCLUSIVE: Michelle Rejwan is leaving her post as SVP Live Action Development & Production at Lucasfilm. She is transitioning back to being a full-time producer and has signed an overall deal with Lucasfilm and Walt Disney Studios. She will continue to be based out of the Lucasfilm office and will develop for both Lucasfilm and Disney.

Rejwan most recently served as executive producer on Lucasfilm’s series for Disney+ Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor, and the upcoming series Willow for Disney+. In her new role, Rejwan will continue as executive producer the current Andor and upcoming Willow series. She is also attached as producer on upcoming Lucasfilm feature projects including a Star Wars film written and directed by Taika Waititi.

Prior to joining the Lucasfilm executive team in 2019, Michelle was part of the company’s wider production family and served as producer on 2019’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and co-producer on 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Rejwan also spent seven years at J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot in Los Angeles where she served as co-producer on 2013’s Star Trek Into Darkness and associate producer on 2011’s Super 8, both directed by Abrams.