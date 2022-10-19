Michelle Monaghan Joins Mark Wahlberg In Apple And Skydance’s ‘The Family Plan’

EXCLUSIVE: Michelle Monaghan is set to co-star opposite Mark Wahlberg in Apple Original Films and Skydance Media’s action comedy The Family Plan. Simon Cellan Jones, who recently collaborated with Wahlberg on Arthur the King, will direct.

Written by David Coggeshall, The Family Plan tells the story of a suburban dad who must take his family on the run when his past catches up with him. Municipal Pictures’ Stephen Levinson and Wahlberg will produce with Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger. While unconfirmed, it’s expected that Monaghan would play Wahlberg’s wife.

Monaghan was most recently seen in the Netflix hit series Echoes, which debuted as the streamer’s No. 1 series when it bowed last month. She was also recently seen in the drama Nanny, which premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival.

