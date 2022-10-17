MSR Media Launches New Films With Michael Jai White, Alex Pettyfer, Connie Nielsen, Jackson Rathbone & Damian Hurley — Mipcom Cannes

EXCLUSIVE: International sales firm MSR Media is launching four film titles at this week’s Mip market: action film The Island, the mystery thriller Ocean Deep, the sci-fi/action feature Black Noise and the mystery drama Strictly Confidential.

MSR is handling worldwide rights to all four titles, which star talent including Michael Jai White (The Dark Knight), Jackson Rathbone (The Twilight Saga), Connie Nelsen (Justice League), Alex Pettyfer (Magic Mike). The Island and Black Noise are the latest films to shoot under the multi-film deal struck last year between the firm and the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis.

The Island

Currently in post-production, The Island stars Michael Jai White (Warner Bros.’ The Dark Knight) Jackson Rathbone (The Twilight Saga), Gillian White (Bamboozled) and Edoardo Costa (Live Free and Die Hard). Shaun Paul Piccinino (American Fighter) directs the action-crime-thriller which is based on an original story by Philippe Martinez, scripted by Martinez and Michael Caissie (The Hangman starring Al Pacino) and produced by Martinez and Highfield Grange Studios’ Alan Latham.

The film recounts the story of a LAPD officer (Jai White) who takes down drug traffickers with his wise-cracking partner Phil (Rathbone) until his brother dies under mysterious circumstances. He returns to his island home, to seek answers and ultimately vengeance, in a bloody battle with the corrupt tycoon who has taken over the island paradise.

Executive producers are Karinne Behr and Lee Beasley from MSR Media, Alastair Burlingham and Gary Raskin of Sherborne Media alongside Charlie Dombeck and Jacob Katsman. Production financing comes from Sherborne Media.

Ocean Deep

Also in post-production is writer-director Liza Bolton’s (York Witches Society) mystery thriller Ocean Deep, starring Connie Nielsen (Justice League), Anna Walton (Hellboy II), Lochlann O’Mearáin (Outlander) and Mads S. Pettersen (Home for Christmas).

Pic is the story of artist Mara (Connie Nielsen) who is isolated in her remote coastal home three months after her husband Rory (Lachlann O’Mearáin) disappears, distraught at the news that the search for his body has been called off. Haunted by his memory, and plagued by unusual visions, Mara is determined to uncover what happened to her beloved, not realizing that she faces a danger that is extremely close to home.

Producers are Philippe Martinez on behalf of MSR Media and Alan Latham on behalf of Highfield Grange Studios. Executive producers are Karinne Behr and Lee Beasley from MSR Media and Kirsty Bell of Goldfinch.

Black Noise

Currently in production on the Islands of Saint Kitts and Nevis is the sci-fi action film Black Noise starring Alex Pettyfer (Magic Mike), Jackson Rathbone (The Twilight Saga), Eve Mauro (Cypher), Wayne Gordon (Us or Them), and Sadie Newman (Holmes & Watson).

Alex Pettyfer and Jackson Rathbone portray members of an elite security team deployed to rescue a VIP on an exclusive island. Upon arrival, the island is seemingly deserted until the team encounters masked gunmen and an inescapable droning sound. The threats and penetrating sound with its deadly side effects intensify until the rescue mission becomes a desperate attempt to survive, escape the island and elude the sinister presence that seeks to harm them.

Philippe Martinez and Leigh Scott co-direct from a script they co-wrote together with Sean-Michael Argo. Produced by Martinez, the film is executive produced by Karinne Behr and Lee Beasley from MSR Media, Alastair Burlingham, Gary Raskin of Sherborne Media alongside Charlie Dombeck, and Jacob Katsman.

Strictly Confidential

Damian Hurley makes his directorial debut on the thriller Strictly Confidential which is due to begin filming in late November. Philippe Martinez and Damian Hurley’s mother Elizabeth Hurley share producing credits for the feature which is written by Damian.

The thriller follows the story of a group of friends in their mid-twenties who are invited to the Caribbean mansion of their friend Rebecca’s mother to celebrate her life, one year after her apparent suicide. But Rebecca’s suicide soon comes into question as each of the group begins to divulge what they are hiding and, in the process, bringing to light a web of intrigue that threatens to reveal the truth.

The Island and Black Noise are the seventh and eighth films to be shot in the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis. MSR recently completed production on the action-thriller Us or Them starring Malin Åkerman, Jack Donnelly, Wayne Gordon, Nicole Bartlett, Celine Arden and Sam Cassidy; the romantic comedy Christmas in the Caribbean starring Elizabeth Hurley, Caroline Quentin, Nathalie Cox, Edoardo Costa, Hadar Cats, Downtown Julie Brown and Rafael Emmanuel Martinez; the romantic comedy A Week in Paradise starring Malin Åkerman, Connie Nielsen, Philip Winchester and Jack Donnelly; the suspense thriller Assailant, directed by Tom Paton and starring Poppy Delevingne, Chad Michael Collins, Casper Van Dien and Jeff Fahey; as well as on their comedy feature film One Year Off.

Martinez commented: “I’m very pleased with these latest new titles on the MSR Media production slate. We are working with skilled creatives in all departments and showcasing a diversity of actors across multiple genres. Our new productions utilize the beauty of the islands of Saint Kitts and Nevis to enhance their stories and all four films exemplify the company’s objective to match film talent with exciting storylines that will appeal to global audiences.”