Megan Thee Stallion Taking A Break After SNL Double-Duty, Home Robbery

Megan Thee Stallion has had a week.

The rapper revealed in a tweet Saturday that she needs time off. “Hotties im really sorry but after SNL I really gotta take a break I’m so tired, physically and emotionally,”

In addition to the rare double-duty as host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live, she also endured a burglary at her L.A. home while she was in New York rehearsing. Police estimate the theft of jewelry and other items as between $300K-$400K.

Police said the burglary happened Thursday night. Two men allegedly broke a glass door in the back of the home to gain entrance.

“Material things can be replaced but I’m glad everyone is safe,” Megan Thee Rapper posted in a tweet with a heart and prayer hands emoji.

