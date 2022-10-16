Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

‘LOTR: The Rings Of Power’ Aftershow ‘Inside The Ring’: Season 1 Finale – Sauron Revealed, The Stranger’s Journey & What's Coming In Season 2
Read the full story

Megan Thee Stallion Boards Shondaland Medical Drama ‘Hot Girl Hospital’ In ‘SNL’ Sketch

SNL
NBC

Megan Thee Stallion made her debut on a fictional medical drama series Shondaland on Saturday—as part of her hosting debut on NBC’s SNL.

The fictional series titled Hot Girl Hospital tells the story of “three everyday heroes glowing up their community one dusty chick at a time,” a voiceover in the intro reveals. The show’s first case reveals exactly the type of cases Nurse Stallion and her colleagues (Ego Nwodim and Punkie Johnson) will tackle in the ER—wigs, butts, and clothes.

The incoming emergency is in desperate need of a makeover and a Brazilian butt lift, stat. Also on tap for the hectic evening is a weave-o-plasty and an emergency twerk exam.

The trio stays so busy, they can’t actually help with many medical requests. When a bloodied young man arrives with a friend, Nurse Stallion and her colleagues send them elsewhere. “We don’t do that here,” Stallion told them while pointing them toward the exit.

For viewers still unsure of the type of care the trio of medical professionals offers, the voiceover returned.

“When your life is on the line, these are the three women who will answer the call, say something rude, then hang up,” it said.

Watch the sketch in full below.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

1 Comment

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad