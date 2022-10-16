Megan Thee Stallion Boards Shondaland Medical Drama ‘Hot Girl Hospital’ In ‘SNL’ Sketch

Megan Thee Stallion made her debut on a fictional medical drama series Shondaland on Saturday—as part of her hosting debut on NBC’s SNL.

The fictional series titled Hot Girl Hospital tells the story of “three everyday heroes glowing up their community one dusty chick at a time,” a voiceover in the intro reveals. The show’s first case reveals exactly the type of cases Nurse Stallion and her colleagues (Ego Nwodim and Punkie Johnson) will tackle in the ER—wigs, butts, and clothes.

The incoming emergency is in desperate need of a makeover and a Brazilian butt lift, stat. Also on tap for the hectic evening is a weave-o-plasty and an emergency twerk exam.

The trio stays so busy, they can’t actually help with many medical requests. When a bloodied young man arrives with a friend, Nurse Stallion and her colleagues send them elsewhere. “We don’t do that here,” Stallion told them while pointing them toward the exit.

For viewers still unsure of the type of care the trio of medical professionals offers, the voiceover returned.

“When your life is on the line, these are the three women who will answer the call, say something rude, then hang up,” it said.

Watch the sketch in full below.