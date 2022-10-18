On #MeToo Anniversary, Women Still Represent Just 25% Of Film Directors Working In Europe

Julia Ducournau becomes only the second female director to win Cannes Palme D'Or for best film in 2021.

Women represent only a quarter of all film directors working in the European film industry, according to a new study by the Strasbourg-based European Audiovisual Observatory (EAO).

The report coincides with the fifth anniversary this month of the launch of the #MeToo movement in 2017, which at the same time as sounding the alarm about sexual harassment in the film business also put the spotlight on gender inequality as one of the underlying causes.

Five years after that earthquake moment, achieving gender parity across the industry still appears a long way off.

Covering the period from 2017 to 2021, the EAO study looked at gender splits within the key feature film positions of director, screenwriter, producer, cinematographer, composer and cast.

“Women are still poorly represented among professionals working in key roles behind the camera,” read the report. “In all categories, the proportion of women among active professionals is growing slowly and did not substantially change during the time frame analysed.”

“Between 2017 and 2021 women only accounted for 25% of all directors of European feature films. The gender gap was even more visible among composers and cinematographers, where women only represented 10% of the workforce,” it added.

Female representation was highest among producers, where women made up 34% of the active producers in Europe, and screenwriters, where they accounted for 28% of the creative pool.

In front of the camera, despite the rise in female-focused storylines over the last five years, women secured just 39% of lead roles.

Breaking down the gender representation by genre, the study found the highest presence of female professionals in the documentary world.

“Women accounted for 30% of directors of documentaries compared to 21% for live-action fiction films and 19% for animated features,” read the report.

“Similarly, female professionals represented 31% of screenwriters of documentaries, compared with 26% for live-action fiction and 23% for animation,” read the report.

In other findings, the report unveiled that female directors had worked on average on fewer feature films over the period than their male counterparts, so women made up 22% of the directors working on feature films, even if they represented 25% of the active director pool.

The study also found that only a minority of films were made by female-driven teams. It said that between 2017 and 2021, only 19% of European feature films were written by a female-driven team. Looking at the production department, this share was slightly higher, as female-led teams produced 23% of feature films in the sample.

The study sample comprised European feature films produced between 2017 and 2021 and released in European cinemas during the same period.