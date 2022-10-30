Maya Rudolph “Did Not Have A Good Time” On Her First Appearance With David Letterman

Maya Rudolph is recalling her first appearance on The Late Show with David Letterman and remembers it was not the best experience. In a new interview, the Saturday Night Live alum says she “did not have a good time.”

“He said my name wrong, and I just sat there, like, I grew up my whole life in love with you,” she told WSJ. Magazine. “And now my heart is broken. And I’m sitting here embarrassed and humiliated. I didn’t know how to handle it. I didn’t know how to come up with something funny to say. My public persona muscle wasn’t strong yet.”

However, Rudolph remembers that over the time she had “definitely gotten much better” and when she feels “uncomfortable” she tries “to be funny.”

Letterman ended up apologizing to Rudolph for mispronouncing her name saying, “I’m sorry that I mispronounced your name. I’m just a boob, there’s no excuse for it, and from the bottom of my heart, I sincerely apologize.”