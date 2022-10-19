Maura Tierney Joins Sean Durkin’s ‘The Iron Claw’ For A24

EXCLUSIVE: Maura Tierney is the latest to join the ensemble cast of A24’s The Iron Claw. She will play Doris, the matriarch of the Von Erich wrestling family, in the film that also stars Zac Efron, Harris Dickinson, Holt McCallany and Jeremy Allen White.

A24 and Access Industries are co-financing the pic, which Sean Durkin is writing and directing. Producing alongside A24 are Tessa Ross, Derrin Schlesinger and Harrison Huffman. The film was developed by House Productions with the support of Access Entertainment and BBC Film.

Based on the true story of the Von Erichs, the film follows the rise and fall of the family dynasty of wrestlers who made a huge impact on the sport from the 1960s to the present day.

Best known for her starring roles on hit TV shows like ER and The Affair, Tierney was most recently seen in the Showtime series Your Honor as well as the drama series American Rust. On the film side, she was recently seen in The Report.

