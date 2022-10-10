Matt Brodlie And Jonathan Kier’s Upgrade Productions Signs Mediawan & Leonine Exec Caroline Kusser

Matt Brodlie and Jonathan Kier’s Upgrade Productions has signed up Mediawan and Leonine Studios co-pro exec Caroline Kusser to head up series.

Kusser joins the fledgling LA shingle in the newly-created EVP, Head of Series post after spending less than a year with Mediawan and Leonine. Past employers include Fremantle, where she was involved in co-production deals with Amazon, Netflix and Hulu, and Red Arrow International, where she was Senior Vice President in the U.S.

For Upgrade, which was launched last year by former Disney and Sierra execs Brodlie and Kier with backing from Constantin and a Bron partnership, she will oversee the development, distribution strategy and production of TV series projects.

Upgrade is focusing on producing premium local language series and films for a global audience, taking advantage of the global players’ penchant for local language programing.

“Caroline brings a wealth of development, production and distribution experience to the role and is the ideal executive to spearhead our growing series slate,” said Brodlie and Kier. “She has an extraordinary track record with tremendous relationships in the industry and we are delighted that she is joining Upgrade during this exciting time of growth.”

Deadline revealed Upgrade’s debut slate several months back, with projects from Japan, Spain and Australia.