‘Agatha: Coven Of Chaos’: Emma Caulfield Ford Reprising ‘WandaVision’ Role Of Dottie On Disney+/Marvel Series

Emma Caulfield Ford will be returning as Dottie, the Queen Bee neighbor caught up in Wanda Maximoff’s spell on WandaVision, in the upcoming Disney+/Marvel spinoff series Agatha : Coven of Chaos. That series stars Kathryn Hahn reprising her role as WandaVision bad gal Agatha.

Caulfield Ford played demon Anya for 85 episodes on Buffy the Vampire Slayer.



Her TV credits include Good Girls, Once Upon a Time, Supergirl, Royal Pains, Fear the Walking Dead, Beverly Hills 90210, and more.

The news about Caulfield Ford starring in Agatha: Coven of Chaos was first reported in a Vanity Fair profile in which the actress detailed her battle with multiple sclerosis.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos is expected to drop on Disney+ next year.