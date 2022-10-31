Mark Consuelos Eyes The Presidency In ‘The Girls On The Bus’ HBO Max Series

EXCLUSIVE: Mark Consuelos (Riverdale, Only Murders in the Building) has joined the cast of HBO Max’s The Girls on the Bus in a recurring role.

Consuelos will portray a major Hollywood action star-turned-politician who joined the presidential race after a Twitter poll said 46 percent of Americans would vote for him — regardless of party affiliation.

From writers Amy Chozick and Julie Plec, The Girls On The Bus centers on Sadie McCarthy (Melissa Benoist), a journalist who romanticizes Tim Crouse’s Boys on the Bus book and who scrapped her whole life for her own shot at covering a presidential campaign for the paper of record. Sadie hits the trail and eventually bonds with three female competitors, Grace (Carla Gugino), Lola (Natasha Behnam), and Kimberlyn (Christina Elmore). Despite their differences, the women become a found family with a front-row seat to the greatest soap opera in town: the battle for the White House.

The political drama also stars Brandon Scott, Griffin Dunne, Leslie Fray, PJ Sosko, Becky Ann Baker, Kyle Vincent Terry, Tala Ashe, and Richard Bekins.

Chozick and Plec developed the series and serve as executive producers alongside showrunner Rina Mimoun, Greg Berlanti, and Sarah Schechter.

Consuelos most recently appeared in Season 2 of Hulu’s hit comedy Only Murders in the Building in the role of Mabel’s (Selena Gomez) father. Additionally, he portrayed Hiram Lodge in multiple seasons of the CW’s Riverdale.

Other TV credits include All My Children, Queen of the South, Hope & Faith, and Ugly Betty.

Consuelos is repped by CAA and Untitled Entertainment.