“I Was A Victim Of The January 6 Riot Just As Much As Any Other Member Of Congress,” Says Marjorie Taylor Greene

During a televised debate on Sunday night, Democratic candidate Marcus Flowers accused Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of being at least partially responsible for the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, citing as evidence Greene’s false and oft-repeated stance that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump.

“You cannot accuse me of insurrection. I was a victim of the January 6 riot as any other member of Congress,” Taylor Greene said. “That was the third day I had on the job. I had nothing to do with what happened there that day, and I will not have you accuse me of that. That is wrong of you to do. You are lying about me, and you will not defame my character in that manner.”

Flowers then sought to make his point by directly asking Greene a question.

“Did Joe Biden win the [2020] election, Congresswoman Greene?”

Greene replied, “Joe Biden is the President of the United States, Marcus.”

“Absolutely,” he responded. “But you pushed a big lie that said he did not win the election. And you drove those people over the Capitol on January 6 with your lie.”

Greene attempted to interrupt the challenger, and when he stopped speaking, she continued voicing disproven election claims, ending with, “My husband has proof of it.”

You can watch the exchange below.

At their debate tonight, Marge Greene lost it when Marcus Flowers accused her of being involved in J6. pic.twitter.com/WwgOxFPwre — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) October 16, 2022

Greene was indeed among the Members of Congress racing through the hallways of the Capitol on January 6 trying to avoid the mob set that was set on confronting elected officials trying to certify the 2020 election, according to The New York Times. However, the paper also points out that on January 5, 2021, Greene described the planned gathering the next day on Newsmax as “our 1776 moment.”