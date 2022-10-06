‘Mario Bros’ Trailer Has Twitter Talking About Chris Pratt’s Voice Again: “Chris Pratt … Just Spoke Like Chris Pratt”

The conversation around Chris Pratt’s casting as the voice of Mario in Illumination and Nintendo’s upcoming The Super Mario Bros Movie was well underway before Thursday. But it hit a new gear after the first trailer – and first listen of Pratt’s interpretation of the video game icon — was released at New York Comic-Con. It hits theaters April 7, 2023.

The trailer comes more than a year after the voice cast for the pic was revealed, with Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach and Jack Black as Bowser among others. “Each voice actor was cast for their ability to capture the unique spirit of their character,” read Universal and Nintendo’s release at the time about the casting choices.

Right away, many online opined about casting Pratt as Mario. It reached enough of a pitch that Jimmy Kimmel even had to weigh in soon after.

“People online strongly disagreed with Chris Pratt being cast to play Super Mario,” he said as part of his Jimmy Kimmel Live! in the casting aftermath. “People went on social media to furiously demand that an Italian actor portray this offensive Italian stereotype instead. It’s as if they announced Chris Pratt was the new Black Panther. It’s crazy. If you’re old enough to tweet, you’re too old to have an opinion on this subject.”

In today’s trailer, Pratt as Mario only said two phrases — “What is this place?” and “Mushroom kingdom, here we come” — in the 2 minute, 25-second trailer that more engagingly focused on the Black-voiced Bowser. But that was plenty to get social media to weigh in – again. This time, most noted that it sounded like … Pratt.

A sample:

who would have thought that chris pratt's big secret voice in the mario movie would be his normal speaking voice — Hard Drive (@HardDriveMag) October 6, 2022

me listening to chris pratt's voice come out of mario's mouth pic.twitter.com/yH3IKPjMBm — allegra frank (@LegsFrank) October 6, 2022

You can tell Jack Black put a ton of love and heart into his Bowser voice, while Chris Pratt just uh… spoke? Kinda weird but the visuals are absolutely fucking stellar, and I love the general vibe of the whole thing.



I'm excited for this dang Mario movie. pic.twitter.com/fDrrKEZxcs — CircleToonsHD (@CircleToonsHD) October 6, 2022

Chris Pratt saying he worked so hard on the Mario voice only for it to sound like Chris Pratt is the funniest thing — Comet 🐑🌟 | Lumi Pilot | Workin' on comms (@starteas) October 6, 2022

All this speculation about how Chris Pratt is gonna do Marios voice and it turns out, it’s just Chris Pratt’s normal voice — LonelyGoomba (@LonelyGoomba) October 6, 2022

JACK BLACK IS DOING A CHARACTER VOICE AND CHRIS PRATT IS MOST DEFINITELY NOT — Houston Coley (@blockbustedpod) October 6, 2022

Okay the animation for the Mario movie looks gorgeous and I’m looking forward to seeing what the plot of this is but good lord I cANNOT get past the fact that Chris Pratt is just using his normal ass voice JUST HIS NORMAL ASS VOICE FOR MARIO — Mica Burton (@MicaBurton) October 6, 2022

The Chris Pratt voice is the right choice I feel, in hindsight it will be MUCH more bearable for both the audience to sit through and his ability to deliver a solid voice performance. It fits the look of Mario as well so it’s really not an issue at all imo — Colin (@IntroSpecktive) October 6, 2022