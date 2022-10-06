You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Legendary Pre-Empts Chris Sparling Underground Fight Spec ‘Fight Fast’

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Rob Wade Named CEO Of Fox Entertainment
Read the full story

‘Mario Bros’ Trailer Has Twitter Talking About Chris Pratt’s Voice Again: “Chris Pratt … Just Spoke Like Chris Pratt”

The Super Mario Bros Movie
'The Super Mario Bros Movie' Universal Pictures via YouTube

The conversation around Chris Pratt’s casting as the voice of Mario in Illumination and Nintendo’s upcoming The Super Mario Bros Movie was well underway before Thursday. But it hit a new gear after the first trailer – and first listen of Pratt’s interpretation of the video game icon — was released at New York Comic-Con. It hits theaters April 7, 2023.

The trailer comes more than a year after the voice cast for the pic was revealed, with Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach and Jack Black as Bowser among others. “Each voice actor was cast for their ability to capture the unique spirit of their character,” read Universal and Nintendo’s release at the time about the casting choices.

Related Story

‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ Drops Trailer At New York Comic-Con: Mushroom Kingdom, Here We Come

Right away, many online opined about casting Pratt as Mario. It reached enough of a pitch that Jimmy Kimmel even had to weigh in soon after.

“People online strongly disagreed with Chris Pratt being cast to play Super Mario,” he said as part of his Jimmy Kimmel Live! in the casting aftermath. “People went on social media to furiously demand that an Italian actor portray this offensive Italian stereotype instead. It’s as if they announced Chris Pratt was the new Black Panther. It’s crazy. If you’re old enough to tweet, you’re too old to have an opinion on this subject.”

In today’s trailer, Pratt as Mario only said two phrases — “What is this place?” and “Mushroom kingdom, here we come” — in the 2 minute, 25-second trailer that more engagingly focused on the Black-voiced Bowser. But that was plenty to get social media to weigh in – again. This time, most noted that it sounded like … Pratt.

A sample:

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

2 Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad