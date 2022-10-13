Marin Ireland Joins Apple’s ‘Sinking Spring’ TV Series

EXCLUSIVE: Marin Ireland is set as the female lead opposite Brian Tyree Henry and Michael Mando in Apple TV+’s crime drama series Sinking Spring, from Top Gun: Maverick writer Peter Craig. The series is directed and executive produced by Ridley Scott via his Scott Free Productions, with Henry also executive producing.

Based on Dennis Tafoya’s book Dope Thief, Sinking Spring follows long-time Philly friends and delinquents, Ray (Henry) and Manny (Mando), who pose as DEA agents to rob an unknown house in the countryside, only to have their small-time grift become a life-and-death enterprise, as they unwittingly reveal and unravel the biggest hidden narcotics corridor on the Eastern seaboard.

Ireland will play Kristy Lynne, a fiery, foul-mouthed woman entrenched deeply in a high intensity drug trafficking area in rural Pennsylvania, who survives a life-threatening assault. As she reclaims her voice and health, she becomes obsessed with finding the culprits and unraveling the plot that nearly destroyed her.

Craig created the eight-episode series, executive produces and will direct one episode. Scott executive produces for Scott Free Productions alongside David W. Zucker, Jordan Sheehan and Clayton Krueger. Henry executive produces, and Tafoya will serve as consulting producer. The series hails from Apple Studios and will be produced by Scott Free Productions.

Ireland, whose most recent television credits include The Umbrella Academy and Y: The Last Man, will next be seen in FX limited series Justified: City Primeval. Upcoming on the film side, Ireland will appear in 20th Century Studios’ horror-thriller The Boogeyman, Shudder’s Birth/Rebirth and in thriller Eileen, alongside Anne Hathaway and Thomasin McKenzie. She’s repped by Untitled and CAA.