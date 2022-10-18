Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’ Now Going Wide On Dec. 23

The Margot Robbie-Brad Pitt Hollywood yesteryear ensemble is no longer going limited on Christmas, rather wide on Dec. 23 as Sony’s A Man Called Otto switches to a New York-LA engagement on Christmas and a wide break on Jan. 13. Babylon was going to go wide on Jan. 6.

Babylon will open in the wake of 20th Century Studios/Disney’s Avatar: The Way of Water on Dec. 16 and will share the marquee nationwide with such movies as Sony’s I Wanna Dance With Somebody, Universal/Dreamworks Animation’s Puss in Boots: The Last Wish and the expansion of United Artists Releasing’s drama Women Talking.

Word is Robbie is amazing in the movie and could very well hook awards season buzz, in addition to Pitt. The pic was shot in Santa Clarita, CA, where many silent and early sound movies were made, i.e. Charlie Chaplin’s Modern Times. Pitt won two Oscars for Best Picture on 12 Years a Slave and Best Supporting Actor for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Robbie was previously nominated in Supporting for Bombshell and Lead Actress for I, Tonya.

Filmmaker Damien Chazelle showed off the first trailer for Babylon at TIFF following a teaser viewing at CinemaCon back in April.