Mamoudou Athie Joins Yorgos Lanthimos’ ‘And’ At Searchlight

EXCLUSIVE: Mamoudou Athie is set to join the all-star ensemble of Yorgos Lanthimos next film at Searchlight Pictures And. He joins Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley, Hong Chau and Joe Alwyn. Lanthimos will direct with a script developed by Element Pictures and Film4 and penned by Lanthimos and Efthimis Filippou, the film is produced by Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe of Element, along with Kasia Malipan and Lanthimos.

Ollie Madden and Daniel Battsek are executive producing for Film4, which co-financed the project. Plot details are being kept under wraps.

The film marks another reunion for the filmmaker with Element Pictures, Searchlight and Film4 following their collaboration on the Oscar-winning The Favourite and Poor Things, currently in post-production.

AND is overseen by VP Production Richard Ruiz and Director Development & Production Peter Spencer, reporting to heads of production and development Katie Goodson-Thomas and DanTram Nguyen. Film4 director Ollie Madden, head of development Ben Coren, and production & development executive Alice Whittemore will oversee the project for Film4.

Athie was recently seen in the global box-office hit Jurassic World: Dominion, which is one of two films (Top Gun: Maverick being the other) to cross the billion dollar marker at the worldwide box-office. On the TV side, he was recently seen in Netflix’s Archive 81.

He will next be heard voicing the character of Wade in Pixar’s anticipated Elemental, and will star in The Burial alongside Jurnee Smollett, Jamie Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones and Amanda Warren. He is repped by WME.