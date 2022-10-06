MakeMake Entertainment Sets Residency Program For Diverse Post-Production Professionals; Netflix Is Flagship Sponsor

EXCLUSIVE: MakeMake Entertainment has launched its inaugural MakeMake Residencies initiative, a nine-month paid program that will open pathways for diverse professionals working in the entertainment industry. The program will focus on those working in editorial, design and animation, visual effects, color, sound and producing, with the goal to expand the field of talent across these disciplines.

Alongside residencies in original content creation, the program will offer positions in a range of post-production roles with the aim to address the industrywide need to increase visibility and access to these careers.

The effort is being made possible by the Netflix Fund for Creative Equity, and Netflix will serve as the program’s flagship sponsor.

MakeMake Residencies will host talent in one of several specialty areas within MakeMake’s family of companies including Rock Paper Scissors, Elastic, a52, Primary, Jax, Indestructible and MakeMake Entertainment. The residencies will span short- and long-form projects including documentary and scripted content, entertainment marketing and global advertising in which residents will collaborate directly with MakeMake’s artists and producers on active studio projects. Through the program, participants will deepen their storytelling craft, develop an entrepreneurial spirit, and gain the skills they need to thrive in the fast-paced environment that is crucial in post-production and content creation.

MakeMake Entertainment and its portfolio of companies create award-winning commercials, trailers, television series, and feature films. Their projects include Netflix’s Jennifer Lopez documentary Halftime, main titles for HBO’s Game of Thrones and Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, trailers for Warner Bros’ Joker, visual effects for Nike’s You Can’t Stop Us, and editorial for Athleta’s Power of She featuring Simone Biles.

“Stories are the human operating system, and new stories are required for change,” said Angus Wall, founder of MakeMake Entertainment. “As new stories emerge and the tools to tell them evolve, our industry needs to increase awareness of the opportunities and careers available to diverse and talented professionals in these specialized areas. We’re excited to utilize our studio in order to help develop residents’ careers. We are so grateful to Netflix for their commitment to the next generation of creators.”