‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ First Look: Channing Tatum & Steven Soderbergh Reteam For One Last Twirl Around The Pole

Warner Bros. today unveiled a first-look photo for its third and final Magic Mike film, Magic Mike’s Last Dance, reuniting Channing Tatum with director Steven Soderbergh.

Magic Mike is a film franchise centered on the world of male stripping, which the pair launched with the 2012 film of the same name. Pic was followed up by the 2015 sequel Magic Mike XXL, directed by Gregory Jacobs, with the two films collectively grossing nearly $286M at the global box office. They at the same time spurred the creation of the popular stage show Magic Mike Live, which launched in Las Vegas before expanding to London, Berlin and other major cities, including others in the U.S.

Specifics as to the plot of Magic Mike’s Last Dance have been kept under wraps thus far. But Tatum will be joined in the film by returning cast members Salma Hayek Pinault and Caitlin Gerard, as well as Gavin Spokes and others. Reid Carolin wrote the screenplay and produced the pic along with Jacobs, Nick Wechsler and Peter Kiernan.

While it was initially believed that the final Magic Mike would be released straight to HBO Max, Warner Bros. announced last month that the film would be going the theatrical route, with a release date of February 10, 2023. Check out the first still from the comedy below.