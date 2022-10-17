Data Company Luminate Rebrands As Luminate Film & TV

EXCLUSIVE: Luminate, a venture supported by Deadline parent Penske Media, today announced the launch of Luminate Film & TV, a rebranding of the company’s film, TV, and SVOD metadata provider.

The company powers the Billboard charts and provides data on music sales, consumer engagement, and extensive production metadata on TV and film.

Effective today, the company’s platform Variety Insight — which maintains a dataset of more than 1.5 million creative personnel, including actors, influencers, producers, executives, directors, and below-the-line talent — will operate under the new Luminate Film & TV brand.

“I’m proud of what Variety Insight has become and how our team has continued to build the platform’s services in response to the diverse and ever-evolving needs of the entertainment industry,” Mark Hoebich, Executive Vice President, Luminate and Head of Film & TV, said.

“As data’s role becomes more and more essential in modern Entertainment companies, especially in creating opportunities, understanding demand, and amplifying different stories within creative spaces, deeper integration into Luminate’s technology platform and mission is important for us. We look forward to continuing our work to solve both the current and future challenges facing the film, TV, and SVOD industries.”

Luminate Film & TV will continue to produce widescale industry reports, including the annual DEI Progress Report, an in-depth look at Hollywood’s year-over-year advances in diversity and inclusion efforts, both in front of and behind the camera.

The Luminate Film & TV web platform has also undergone a rebrand. The site will ultimately be incorporated into Luminate’s new user platform, announced last month. Once live, the new platform will house all of Luminate’s data services across film, TV, music, and digital.

Speaking on today’s announcement, Luminate CEO Rob Jonas added: “The work done by Mark Hoebich and his team at Variety Insight is unrivaled in the film and television space, and they’ve proven themselves to be one of the most trusted entities in the business.”