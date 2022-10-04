Loretta Lynn Remembered: Dolly Parton, Crystal Gayle Among Stars Paying Tribute

Refresh for updates… Superstar Dolly Parton and Crystal Gayle, the sister of Loretta Lynn who launched her own country music career with the hit 1977 song “Don’t It Make My Brown Eyes Blue,” are among those paying tribute to Lynn today.

“So sorry to hear about my sister, friend Loretta,” Parton wrote in a statement. “We’ve been like sisters all the years we’ve been in Nashville and she was a wonderful human being, wonderful talent, had millions of fans and I’m one of them. I miss her dearly as we all will. May she rest in peace.”

“The world lost a legend,” Gayle tweeted. “We lost a sister. Love you Loretta.”

LeAnn Rimes, Carole King, Kacey Musgraves and Kris Kristofferson were also among the music world stars paying tribute to the country icon who died today at the age of 90.

“Loretta Lynn paved the way for so many of us women in country music,” tweeted Rimes. “What a legacy she leaves behind.”

“She was an inspiration,” wrote King.

The Grand Ole Opry, where Lynn first played in the early 1960s, wrote, “60 years of Opry membership, countless memories, songs and stories. Our Opry family turns to music when words fail. Thank you for all you’ve give to the Opry, Loretta Lynn. We love you.”

See those and other messages below. Deadline will update this post as new tributes arrive.

. #LorettaLynn was a TRUE American artist. She never sanded her rough edges, but instead, with her lyrics, put a magnifying glass on all the things that were imperfect in her life. She was an inspiration to millions, and the embodiment of the American Dream🇺🇸 #CoalMinersDaughter — John Rich🇺🇸 (@johnrich) October 4, 2022

The world lost a legend. We lost a sister.

Love you Loretta❤️🌺. ⁦@LorettaLynn⁩ pic.twitter.com/bQUEb87U4U — Crystal Gayle (@TheCrystalGayle) October 4, 2022

Loretta Lynn

The poet that could contextualize her life has yet to be born. I’ll cherish the memories of the times I was in her presence. Rest In peace, darling. @LorettaLynn pic.twitter.com/IOh8u2929c — Trace Adkins (@TraceAdkins) October 4, 2022

Oh, man. Rest in all kinds of power, Loretta Lynn. We'll miss you. Here's a clip a friend just sent me of @kdlang and me doing Loretta's 'You Ain't Woman Enough' in 1988. https://t.co/zxNebk1pA9 — rosanne cash (@rosannecash) October 4, 2022

Celebrating the life of Loretta Lynn. One of my highest honors was being joined by her and George Jones on a song I wrote called “Country Music Has The Blues”. She handed me this wonderful gift on that day. #lorettalynn pic.twitter.com/xUF4IVQMKe — Billy Ray Cyrus (@billyraycyrus) October 4, 2022

Thank you for always being that friend we could count on, Loretta Lynn. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/QAlcZrZnNr — Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) October 4, 2022

Working with our friend Loretta Lynn was unforgettable. Not only was she a country music legend, but when she joined us on The Muppet Show, she proved she was game for almost anything – even putting on an entire show at a train station! Thanks for the music and memories, Loretta. — The Muppets (@TheMuppets) October 4, 2022

Goodbye to another dear friend, @lorettalynnofficial. She was the reason that I fell in love with #countrymusic. When I was 13, she said to me, “Never stop singing!” 🕊 Heaven definitely received a true angel in this “Honky Tonk Girl”! #RIP 💕 #icon #lorettalynn pic.twitter.com/4997t3gQCk — Marie Osmond (@marieosmond) October 4, 2022

We’re sure going to miss @LorettaLynn. What an amazing woman and so unbelievably talented. Very thankful she shared that with all of us fans. God bless all of the family. Rest in Peace Loretta. See you down the road. — gs pic.twitter.com/TxniY3Qmgs — George Strait (@GeorgeStrait) October 4, 2022

Loretta. 💔 — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) October 4, 2022

60 years of Opry membership, countless memories, songs and stories.



Our Opry family turns to music when words fail. Thank you for all you’ve given to the Opry, @LorettaLynn.



We love you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/NnLMzTRIWE — Grand Ole Opry (@opry) October 4, 2022

Our thoughts are with the family of @LorettaLynn, who passed away last night in her sleep. In tribute to the legend she was, here’s her cover of Kris’ “Me and Bobby McGee.” Rest In Peace, Loretta. https://t.co/hd37svsRRV — Kris Kristofferson (@kkristofferson) October 4, 2022

She was an inspiration.

R.I.P. Loretta Lynn ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VqwmkcOAqy — Carole King (@Carole_King) October 4, 2022