Deadline Studio At London Film Festival: ‘The Good Nurse’, ‘Holy Spider’ And ‘All Quiet On The Western Front’ Teams; Daniel Pemberton; Gurinder Chadha; More

On Saturday during the BFI London Film Festival, Deadline hosted an industry party at The Twenty Two.

The Deadline Studio captured stars, creatives and executives from several films in the festival lineup including Ali Abbasi, Zar Amir Ebrahimi from Abbasi’s Holy Spider, the Utopia film and Denmark’s submission into this year’s Oscar race; Lukas Dhont the writer-director of Close, the Belgian Oscar entry; Mike Jackman, Scott Franklin, Elijah Rodriguez and Alex Jackman from Netflix’s The Good Nurse; and Volker Bertelmann, Ed Berger and James Field from another Netflix pic, All Quiet on the Western Front.

Also in attendance was Amsterdam composer Daniel Pemberton, Navalny producer Odessa Rae and director Gurinder Chadha among others.

