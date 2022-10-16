Loaded Magazine TV Series In Development With Channel 4-Backed Spirit Studios

EXCLUSIVE: The story of popular UK lads magazine Loaded, which covered the 1990s Cool Britannia era in all its glory, is to be told in a TV series from Channel 4-backed Spirit Studios.

Spirit has optioned the rights to Loaded co-founder Tim Southwell’s Getting Away With It book and original screenplay as it pushes further into scripted. Southwell has written the script and other writers will come on board further down the line.

The book depicts an era dominated by Britpop, drug culture and a fresh sense of optimism. Launched in 1994 by Southwell, James Brown and Mick Brunnage, Loaded was one of a string of lads magazines that recorded the era’s culture, fashion, sport and politics. It shut down in 2015 and relaunched digitally.

Spirit Studios founder Matt Campion said: “The 90’s was such a big decade for me growing up as a teenager – it’s the time that influenced and shaped my cultural tastes. It was a time of hope, hedonism, and the belief that things could only get better, so I couldn’t be more excited to be working on bringing Cool Britannia back to life with such a brilliant and funny writer as Tim.”

The news comes a year after Channel 4 signed Spirit to its Indie Growth Fund, taking a minority stake in the business. Run by former Endemol digital boss Peter Cowley and Matt Campion, Spirit has since hired UK indie veteran Alexandra Fraser and Head of Scripted Development Martin Sadofski.