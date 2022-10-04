‘Little Secrets’ Series Adaptation In The Works At Peacock From Tish Cyrus, Melissa Scrivner Love & Universal TV

EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Hillier’s novel Little Secrets is being adapted for the small screen.

The thriller is in the works for Peacock from Tish Cyrus’ HopeTown Entertainment, writer Melissa Scrivner Love and Universal Television.

Little Secrets is a female-driven mystery thriller that pays homage to the erotic thriller genre of the late 80s-early 90s. The series follows a desperate mother’s mission for revenge against her husband’s mistress after her child goes missing. Told in alternating perspectives between the mother and the mistress, the story dissects themes of lust, obsession, grief and loss.

The book was published in 2020.

It forms part of the first-look deal that NBCUniversal Television and Streaming struck with Cyrus, mother of Miley Cyrus, in December. Other projects include Lovey, an animation comedy loosely based on the misadventures of the Cyrus family from Sivert Glarum, Michael Jamin and Kentucky Blaze, helmed by Courtney Hoffman.

Scrivner Love will executive produce alongside Cyrus and Dannah Axelrod of HopeTown Entertainment.

Scrivner Love has served as co-executive producer on series such as Clickbait for Netflix, Fear The Walking Dead for AMC, and Person of Interest and FBI: Most Wanted for CBS.

HopeTown Entertainment is represented by WME and Edelstein Laird & Sobel and Scrivner. Love is represented by WME and attorneys Bruce Gellman and David Hiller.