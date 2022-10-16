Listen To Diego Boneta & Naomi Ackie Duet In Track For QCode Podcast ‘Cupid’

EXCLUSIVE: Here’s a first listen to Diego Boneta (Rock Of Ages) and Naomi Ackie (I Wanna Dance with Somebody) dueting on track Once In A Blue Moon from QCode podcast Cupid.

The soundtrack for the romantic-comedy musical series will be released in a few hours and features seven original songs performed by Boneta, Ackie, co-star Rupert Friend (Homeland), and others.

Produced by QCode’s Head of Music Deron Johnson, the soundtrack was written by Johnson, singer-songwriter Andrea Remanda, and Cupid writer and director Katy Cavanagh-Jupe.

Cupid is described as “a modern love story inspired by Greek mythology. When Aphrodite’s love potion goes missing on Earth, Cupid is held responsible. Zeus strips him of his immortal powers, giving him seven days to find and return the love potion. If Cupid fails, he will be condemned for eternity to his father Ares’ brutal bootcamp. With help from a boy on a scooter and a quirky florist called Rose, Cupid embarks upon an epic quest to unmask the real thief and restore the stolen potion safely back to Olympus.”

Also among cast are Jacobi Jupe (Peter Pan & Wendy), musician Dillon Francis (We Are Your Friends), Jack Dylan Grazer (Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Luca), Teresa Ruiz (Narcos: Mexico, The Marksman), and Ian McElhinney (Game of Thrones, Derry Girls) . QCode produces alongside Cavanagh-Jupe’s production company, Double Garage Films, and Boneta’s production company, Three Amigos.

“Deron and Andrea are magical. Bringing this music into being with them was an incredible experience and so much fun,” said Katy Cavanagh-Jupe. “It was also so exciting to hear our hugely talented cast take the songs to the next level. I couldn’t be happier with the soundtrack.”

