Comedian Lisa Gilroy’s Teary Social Media Plea About Rude Fans Is Not Quite What It Seems

Comedian Lisa Gilroy has worked on Brooklyn 99, Fairview and will next be seen on Netflix’s upcoming Glamorous, but when she took to social media this morning, Gilroy struggled to describe “what happened last week” when she said she invited five fans to the set of an unnamed show on which she’s working.

“It went so badly,” she says in the video which has been viewed about three million times so far.

Fighting back tears Gilroy continues, “It should have been a fun time for all of us, but I think sometimes people forget I’m not just a personality or an ‘influencer,’ I’m a real person. So I made the mistake of assuming that these people were going to treat me with respect, the studio with respect, the staff there with respect. I was so wrong.”

What she said next had people like Patton Oswalt, Gosh Gad, David Cross, Vincent D’Onofrio and former NBA player-turned social media star Rex Chapman boosting Gilroy’s profile and some commenters — who may or may not have finished watching the video — offering their sympathy.

Whatever your take, Gilroy’s delivery is flawless.

Watch the whole thing below.

I love this. It's so sad. — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) October 18, 2022

This is one of the most beautiful things I have ever seen https://t.co/T7VU1sQDRX — Josh Gad (@joshgad) October 18, 2022