Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Sets JP Richards As Marketing President, Keri Moore As Co-President

Warner Bros. and AppleTV+ marketing vet JP Richards and STX marketing exec Keri Moore are joining Lionsgate’s motion picture group respectively as President and Co-President of Worldwide Theatrical Marketing. They start Nov. 1.

The duo will work directly with Adam Fogelson, Vice Chair of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group to oversee the upcoming feature slate which includes the Keanu Reeves sequel, John Wick: Chapter 4, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, Now You See Me 3, Expendables 4, the reimagining of Dirty Dancing, John Wick spinoff Ballerina with Ana de Armas, a Saw sequel, Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret, Gerard Butler’s Plane, White Bird: A Wonder Story, which builds on the themes of the 2017 global hit Wonder; feature adaptation of videogame Borderlands; About My Father, starring standup sensation Sebastian Maniscalco opposite Robert De Niro; Shadow Force, starring Kerry Washington and Omar Sy; the Graham King-produced Michael Jackson event film; the Untitled Adele Lim Comedy, a hilarious and raunchy new movie from the producers of Neighbors and the co-screenwriter of Crazy Rich Asians; Jesus Revolution, starring Joel Courtney and Kelsey Grammer; and Tim Story’s horror comedy The Blackening, which recently played at the Toronto International Film Festival.

“Having worked with both JP and Keri over many years, I know how exceptionally talented and skilled they are as marketers. I also admire and respect them as kind and compassionate people. Each has led careers defined by embracing and finding new, resourceful, entrepreneurial, and innovative ways to reach audiences and they will be exceptional leaders for our team,” said Fogelson.

Lionsgate Marketing President Marisa Liston and EVP David Edwards recently exited in June.

Richards recently as Head of Film Marketing at AppleTV+ heading up the push for this year’s Best Picture Oscar winner CODA. While at Apple Original Films, he oversaw slate marketing on such titles as Tom Hanks pic Finch, Tom Holland’s Cherry, and the Mahershala Ali drama Swan Song.

Moore was recently the President of Marketing at STXfilms where she worked with Fogelson; her credits including such hits as Hustlers, The Upside, The Gentlemen, and the Bad Moms franchise, among others.

Prior to AppleTV+, Richards served as the Co-President of Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line Cinema’s Worldwide Marketing organization. During his tenue there he worked on the campaigns for such movies as Joker, Aquaman, A Star Is Born, IT Chapters 1 and 2, Dunkirk, Crazy Rich Asians, The Conjuring Series, The LEGO Movies, Mad Max: Fury Road, and American Sniper. Richards joined Warner Bros. in 2015, quickly rising from EVP of Worldwide Digital Marketing, to EVP of Worldwide Marketing & Chief Data Strategist. He was elevated to the Co-President post in 2019.

Before joining Warner Bros, he spent 12 years at Universal Pictures, holding the title of SVP of Digital Marketing at the time of his departure. During his time at Universal, he oversaw digital campaigns for the Bourne series, Fast series, Despicable Me series, Pitch Perfect, Neighbors, and Bridesmaids, among other films.

At STX, Moore built the creative department infrastructure and later redeveloped its marketing division as the studio pivoted into multi-platform releases. Her STX campaigns also include Golden Globe-nominated The Edge of Seventeen, Academy Award nominated Molly’s Game, Gerard Butler and 50 Cent’s action-thriller Den of Thieves, Greenland, and Golden Globe winner The Mauritanian. In addition to her oversight of the studio’s film marketing efforts, she handled marketing initiatives for STX Corporate and STXtelevision.

During Moore’s 10 years at Universal Pictures, she spearheaded the breakthrough campaigns for the first three blockbusters in the highly successful Bourne franchise: The Bourne Identity, The Bourne Supremacy and The Bourne Ultimatum, the Academy Award-nominated Seabiscuit, White Noise, the global blockbuster Mamma Mia! The Movie, The Incredible Hulk and many others. Following her tenure at Universal, she joined Warner Bros. Pictures as a senior creative and oversaw campaigns including Guy Ritchie’s Sherlock Holmes, and Garry Marshall’s ensemble romance Valentine’s Day.