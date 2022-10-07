Lindsay Lohan ‘Falling For Christmas’ Trailer: Netflix Brings Out The Jolly

It’s been a while since Lindsay Lohan did out-and-out comedy, but a little holiday spirit seems to have brought ’round the cheer. In this new trailer for Netflix’s holiday season rom-com Falling For Christmas, Logan is in classic Lindsay form as she plays a spoiled – and engaged – hotel heiress who gets amnesia after falling in a skiing accident.

When she awakens, without a clue as to her identity, she finds herself in the “care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner (Chord Overstreet) and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas.”

As Logan herself sings “Jingle Bell Rock” during the trailer, viewers can only wonder if she’ll regain her memory, stay in Christmas town with the hunky local or return to her pampered life with a wealthy boyfriend that we can almost be sure is pretty snobby.

What the clip lacks in originality it makes up for in Lohan’s at-last-returned comedic charms. “I’m like unclaimed luggage,” she says after realizing that no one from her old life has come looking.

Falling For Christmas marks the first film in Lohan’s deal with Netflix. Next up is romantic comedy Irish Wish, with Ed Speleers of Outlander. Both Irish Wish and Falling For Christmas are directed by Janeen Damian.

Falling For Christmas premieres on Netflix on Nov. 10. Check out the trailer above.