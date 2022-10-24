Lily James Joins Sean Durkin‘s ’The Iron Claw’ For A24

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Lily James attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)

EXCLUSIVE: Lily James is the latest star to join the all-star ensemble of A24’s The Iron Claw. The film also stars Zac Efron, Harris Dickinson, Holt McCallany, Jeremy Allen White and Maura Tierney

A24 and Access Industries are co-financing the pic, which Sean Durkin is writing and directing. Producing alongside A24 are Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell and Angus Lamont for House Productions. The film was developed by House Productions with the support of Access Entertainment and BBC Film.

Based on the true story of the Von Erichs, the film follows the rise and fall of the family dynasty of wrestlers who made a huge impact on the sport from the 1960s to the present day.

Best known for her strong work in Darkest Hour and Yesterday, James has already had herself quite the year that started with Hulu hit limited series Pam & Tommy, where she portrayed Pamela Anderson. The show was not only a huge hit for the streamer but landed 10 Emmy nominations including one for James as well as for best limited series. James other recent credits include The Dig on Netflix and Mama Mia! Here We Go Again!

She most recently wrapped production Finalmente L’alba opposite Willem Dafoe as well as the ensemble drama Providence opposite Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Himesh Patel. She is repped by UTA and Tavistock-Wood.