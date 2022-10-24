Leslie Jordan Remembered By ‘Will & Grace’ Co-Stars Sean Hayes, Eric McCormack, Others: “There Will Never Be Anyone Like Him”

Tributes are pouring in for beloved actor Leslie Jordan. Jordan, remembered for his portrayal of Beverley Leslie, on sitcom Will & Grace, among numerous other credits, died this morning in a single-car crash in Hollywood.

Leslie’s Will & Grace co-star Sean Hayes wrote of Jordan on Twitter: “My heart is broken. Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with. Everyone who ever met him, loved him. There will never be anyone like him. A unique talent with an enormous, caring heart. You will be missed, my dear friend.”

Eric McCormack, who starred as Will Truman on Will & Grace tweeted “Crushed to learn about the loss of @thelesliejordan, the funniest & flirtiest southern gent I’ve ever known. The joy and laughter he brought to every one of his #WillandGrace episodes was palpable. Gone about thirty years too soon. You were loved, sweet man.”

Jordan played the Beverley Leslie character during Will & Grace‘s original run and when it was brought back in the late 2010s. He won an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for the role in 2006.

You can read tributes from Hayes, McCormack and others below:

Just devastated at this news. I worked with Leslie as an actor back in the 80s when he and I were in Ski Patrol together and he was just the best. A true sweetheart and such a funny person. The world is a much sadder place without him in it. RIP Leslie. https://t.co/1V6la8cMYE — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) October 24, 2022

I am stunned at the death of Leslie Jordan, who delighted us with his many roles on television and film. The cause of death was a car crash after he suffered a medical emergency. Leslie, we are heartbroken at your loss and will miss your mirth and your inimitable spirit. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 24, 2022

My heart is breaking. Just learned that my brilliant old friend, LESLIE JORDAN, is no longer with us. Rest in peace my sweet southern sister. Your boundless joy will be deeply missed. 💔 — Dustin Lance Black (@DLanceBlack) October 24, 2022

Rest in peace, Leslie Jordan. Thank you for the countless laughs and for sharing your spirit with us all. 💘 pic.twitter.com/PzJq31z19T — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) October 24, 2022