‘Will & Grace’ Actor Leslie Jordan Dies In Single-Car Accident At 67

Leslie Jordan, the actor who rose to fame on Will & Grace as the caustic Beverley Leslie, frenemy of Megan Mullally’s Karen Walker, died in a single-car crash in Hollywood today. He was 67.

According to the LAPD, a driver, likely suffering a medical emergency, drove a car into a wall at the intersection of Cahuenga Boulevard and Romaine Street around 9:45 a.m. today. The Los Angeles Times has confirmed the driver’s identity as Jordan.

In addition to Will & Grace, Jordan appeared on TV in American Horror Story, Hearts Afire, Murphy Brown, Ugly Betty, and Boston Public. Film credits include The Help and Ski Patrol. He appeared onstage in the comedy Sordid Lives and reprised the role of “Brother Boy” in the 2000 film adaptation.

Jordan also appeared as himself in his own popular Instagram posts.

Born and raised in Chattanooga, Tennessee – he’d utilize his Truman Capote-esqe Southern drawl to terrific comic effect – Jordan moved to Los Angeles in 1982, “with $1500 sewn into his clothing by his steel magnolia Mother,” he’d later write on his website.

Within four years of arriving in L.A., Jordan had started a prolific television career with often scene-stealing appearances on The Fall Guy, Night Court, Murphy Brown and Newhart. In 1990 he appeared in the film Ski Patrol as well as on the cult TV favorite Pee-wee’s Playhouse.

The ’90s proved even busier, with roles on American Dreamer, Perfect Strangers, The New WKRP in Cincinnati, Reasonable Doubts, Bodies of Evidence, Hearts Afire, Coach, The Pretender, Ellen, Dharma & Greg, and Caroline in the City.

But it was his recurring role on Will & Grace that provided his signature role. Beginning in 2001, Jordan portrayed the viciously witty Beverley Leslie, the only character on Will & Grace who could match Mullally’s Karen insult-for-insult. “Well, well, well, Karen Walker,” Jordan once famously quipped. “I thought I smelled gin and regret.”

Jordan played the character throughout the series’ finale in 2006, then reprised the role in the 2017 reboot. Unlike the actor who played him, Beverley Leslie refused to come out of the closet, despite all evidence to the contrary. “Me, a homosexual?” Beverley once said in astonishment. “The very idea makes me howl with manly laughter.”

Aside from Will & Grace, Jordan is perhaps best known as one of the American Horror Story repertory of actors, appearing as different characters in seasons from 2013 to 2019.

He also played Sid in the 2018 series The Cool Kids, and as Phil in the 2021 series Call Me Kat with Mayim Bialik and Swoosie Kurtz.

On stage, Jordan appeared in the Off Broadway autobiographical stage show Hysterical Blindness and Other Southern Tragedies That Have Plagued My Life Thus Far in 1994, with music and lyrics by Joe Patrick Ward. In 2010 he wrote and starred in a second autobiographical one-man-show titled My Trip Down the Pink Carpet, also Off Broadway.