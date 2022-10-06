Legendary Pre-Empts Chris Sparling Underground Fight Spec ‘Fight Fast’

EXCLUSIVE: Legendary got ahead of the scrum and pre-emptively acquired Fight Fast, a spec script by Chris Sparling. The project is a high-concept take on underground fighting that has franchise potential.

Sparling most recently wrote and produced the Phillip Noyce-directed thriller The Desperate Hour, and his other credits include Intrusion, which he wrote and produced for Netflix; the Espen Sandberg-directed The Prize; and Bed Rest, which he has in post at STX.

He also wrote Greenland, the Gerard Butler-starrer for STX and Thunder Road, and the Gus Van Sant-directed Sea of Trees, which starred Matthew McConaughey and Ken Watanabe. His breakthrough was Buried, the claustrophobic thriller that starred Ryan Reynolds.

Sparling is represented by UTA, Kaplan/Perrone Entertainment and Lichter, Grossman.