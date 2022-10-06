You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

William Atticus Parker’s Sophomore Film ‘Atrabilious’ Toplined By Leon Addison Brown With Whoopi Goldberg, Alec Baldwin, Jeffrey Wright, More

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Rob Wade Named CEO Of Fox Entertainment
Read the full story

Legendary Pre-Empts Chris Sparling Underground Fight Spec ‘Fight Fast’

Chris Sparling
Chris Sparling Jeremy Chan/Getty Images

EXCLUSIVE: Legendary got ahead of the scrum and pre-emptively acquired Fight Fast, a spec script by Chris Sparling. The project is a high-concept take on underground fighting that has franchise potential. 

Sparling most recently wrote and produced the Phillip Noyce-directed thriller The Desperate Hour, and his other credits include Intrusion, which he wrote and produced for Netflix; the Espen Sandberg-directed The Prize; and Bed Rest, which he has in post at STX.

He also wrote Greenland, the Gerard Butler-starrer for STX and Thunder Road, and the Gus Van Sant-directed Sea of Trees, which starred Matthew McConaughey and Ken Watanabe. His breakthrough was Buried, the claustrophobic thriller that starred Ryan Reynolds.  

Sparling is represented by UTA, Kaplan/Perrone Entertainment and Lichter, Grossman.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad