Complete Broadway Cast Announced For Lee Daniels-Produced ‘Ain’t No Mo’’

Lee Daniels and the company of 'Ain't No Mo'

Crystal Lucas-Perry, Fedna Jacquet, Marchánt Davis, Shannon Matesky and Ebony Marshall-Oliver will join the previously announced Jordan E. Cooper in the cast of Cooper’s upcoming Broadway play Ain’t No Mo’, produced by Lee Daniels.

Daniels made the casting announcement today.

The comedy, which received a critically acclaimed Off Broadway production at New York’s Public Theater in 2019, begins previews at the Belasco Theatre on Thursday, November 3 ahead of an official opening on Thursday, December 1.

Ain’t No Mo’ blends sketch comedy, satire and avant garde theater as it asks the incendiary question, “What if the U.S. government attempted to solve racism … by offering Black Americans one-way plane tickets to Africa?”

Understudies announced today are Nik Alexander, Jasminn Johnson, Michael Rishwan, Kedren Spencer, Brennie Tellu and Emma Van Lare. The creative team includes director Stevie Walker-Webb making his Broadway debut, and the design team is Scott Pask (scenic design), Emilio Sosa (costume design), Adam Honoré (lighting design), and Jonathan Deans & Taylor Williams (co-sound design), and Mia M. Neal (wig design).

Lucas-Perry currently stars in the Broadway musical revival of 1776. She’ll leave that show on Oct. 23.