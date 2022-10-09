Lee Cohen Dies: Longtime William Morris Agent Was 78

Veteran film and television lit agent Lee Stuart Cohen (aka “The Hammer” and “The Moose”) died peacefully at his home the morning of October 8 after a long illness. He was 78.

Cohen began his career in the legendary William Morris Agency mailroom in the early 1970s. He went on to became a motion picture and television agent known for discovering new talent and for his loyal, joyful, passionate, and unwavering advocacy for his clients. After decades at WMA where he did stints running TV lit and motion picture lit, Cohen ended his career at Paradigm.

Over the years, Cohen represented such top writing talent as the team of Tom Gammill and Max Pross, known for their work on Seinfeld and The Simpsons, and Kirsten Smith and Karen McCullah, who penned such features comedy hits as Legally Blonde, 10 Things I Hate About You and She’s The Man.

In addition to the clients he represented and the deals he made, Cohen is known for having been a terrific colleague to scores of agents over several decades and a great mentor and friend to many.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Cancer Society or a charity of your choice in Lee’s name. There will be a private memorial service.