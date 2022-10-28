LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Paul Rivera Bring ‘Uninterrupted The Shop’ to ‘Thursday Night Football’ In An Alternate Stream

Prime Video will collaborate with the Emmy-winning show Uninterrupted The Shop to introduce yet another (TNF) alternate stream offering.

Titled “TNF in The Shop,” executive producers LeBron James and Maverick Carter and cocreator Paul Rivera will welcome special guests when Prime Video presents live coverage of Thursday Night Football on November 17, as the Tennessee Titans visit the Green Bay Packers.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome The Shop to the Thursday Night Football family and work alongside Uninterrupted to deliver a new viewing experience for fans of both the NFL and The Shop,” said Amina Hussein, head of talent, Prime Video Sports. “Each week, Thursday Night Football brings together friends and family to watch and engage with the teams and players they love. With ‘TNF in The Shop,’ we are honored to deepen that fan experience through organic, authentic conversation, and look forward to its premiere on November 17.”

TNF in The Shop joins Thursday Night Football’s existing suite of alternate stream offerings: TNF with Dude Perfect, TNF with Storm & Kremer, TNF en Español, and Prime Vision with Next Gen Stats.