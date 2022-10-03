LBI Signs ‘X’ & ‘Pearl’ Helmer Ti West

EXCLUSIVE: Hot off the Toronto Film Festival’s Midnight Madness premiere of the genre film Pearl, writer-director Ti West has signed for management at LBI Entertainment.

He continues to be repped by UTA and lawyered by Stephen Clark.

West made some headlines during his Pearl TIFF premiere when the A24 film ended, and was followed by a teaser trailer for MaXXXine, the character played by Mia Goth who first appeared in the film X.

West has become an emerging filmmaker who will grow into bigger budgets and subject matter, as James Wan has. He’s got an original film idea he’ll develop after MaXXXine wraps up his trilogy, and he is percolating several TV projects on which he’ll be writer and EP, directing the pilots at least.



LBI’s Chris Donnelly signed him for management.