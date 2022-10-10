Skip to main content
‘Law & Order’ Star Chris Meloni In Twitter Spat With Former Trump Admin Official Stephen Miller: “Stevie, Stick To Writing Fascist Speeches”

Chris Meloni Stephen Miller
Chris Meloni, Stephen Miller Getty

“Stevie, stick to writing fascist speeches,” Law & Order: Organized Crime star Christopher Meloni wrote to former Trump White House Director of Speechwriting Stephen Miller today on Twitter. Earlier Miller, who allegedly helped write Donald Trump’s Jan. 6 speech, had called the actor “the guy with the most unwatchable Law & Order spin-off” and “a very angry — and very ignorant — far-left ideologue” for making fun of Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO).

Over the weekend, Boebert had tweeted, “Two Words: Let’s Go Brandon!” to which Meloni — noting that Boebert actually used three words — countered, “There’s gotta be a Stupid Prize gop reps are competing for”.

But it turns out Boebert was employing a bit or irony and mocking a miscue by President Biden, who said in in a speech to auto workers on Friday, “Let me start with two words: Made in America.” Biden’s flub was also skewered on Saturday Night Live this weekend, earning the coveted opening slot on Weekend Update.

Miller fired back at the Law & Order star, maintaining, “You publicly owned yourself while denigrating a Member of Congress,” and suggesting, “The classy and decent move would be to delete the tweet and apologize.”

Meloni admitted that “bc I’m not up on everything Biden, I missed the ‘joke,’ ” before pointing out that “the cong rep is so reliably ignorant her tweet wud make complete sense.”

Miller had the last word (so far), tweeting back, “I’m glad you finally admit you were wrong. Now do the right thing, delete the tweet, apologize to the Congresswoman, and try to model some semblance of dignified behavior. Or do you want the young people who watch your show to be as crude and uninformed as you?”

