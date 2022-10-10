‘Law & Order’ Star Chris Meloni In Twitter Spat With Former Trump Admin Official Stephen Miller: “Stevie, Stick To Writing Fascist Speeches”

“Stevie, stick to writing fascist speeches,” Law & Order: Organized Crime star Christopher Meloni wrote to former Trump White House Director of Speechwriting Stephen Miller today on . Earlier Miller, who allegedly helped write Donald Trump’s Jan. 6 speech, had called the actor “the guy with the most unwatchable Law & Order spin-off” and “a very angry — and very ignorant — far-left ideologue” for making fun of Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO).

When nosferatu attempts shade.



Stevie, stick to writing fascist speeches https://t.co/8jYvYjd2YC — Chris Meloni (@Chris_Meloni) October 10, 2022

Over the weekend, Boebert had tweeted, “Two Words: Let’s Go Brandon!” to which Meloni — noting that Boebert actually used three words — countered, “There’s gotta be a Stupid Prize gop reps are competing for”.

Related Story Kanye West Locked Out From Twitter For Perceived Anti-Semitic Post

There’s gotta be a Stupid Prize gop reps are competing for https://t.co/sVkkKbAcbG — Chris Meloni (@Chris_Meloni) October 9, 2022

But it turns out Boebert was employing a bit or irony and mocking a miscue by President Biden, who said in in a speech to auto workers on Friday, “Let me start with two words: Made in America.” Biden’s flub was also skewered on Saturday Night Live this weekend, earning the coveted opening slot on Weekend Update.

Miller fired back at the Law & Order star, maintaining, “You publicly owned yourself while denigrating a Member of Congress,” and suggesting, “The classy and decent move would be to delete the tweet and apologize.”

Meloni admitted that “bc I’m not up on everything Biden, I missed the ‘joke,’ ” before pointing out that “the cong rep is so reliably ignorant her tweet wud make complete sense.”

OR…bc I’m not up on everything Biden, I missed the “joke” BUT the cong rep is so reliably ignorant her tweet wud make complete sense.

AND…save the “Classy and decent” suggestion. Those are 2 things you and ur bloat know nothing about. https://t.co/OvkoPeob3y — Chris Meloni (@Chris_Meloni) October 10, 2022

Miller had the last word (so far), tweeting back, “I’m glad you finally admit you were wrong. Now do the right thing, delete the tweet, apologize to the Congresswoman, and try to model some semblance of dignified behavior. Or do you want the young people who watch your show to be as crude and uninformed as you?”