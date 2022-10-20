Lana Del Rey Loses 200-Page Book, Family Footage In Hollywood Area Car Break-In

Grammy nominee Lana Del Rey has learned an important lesson: always back up your work.

Del Rey was the victim earlier this year of a car break-in. Her backpack containing her computer, multiple hard drives, and a camcorder were taken.

“A few months ago, I parked my car on Melrose Place (actually Melrose Ave. in Los Angeles) and I stepped away for a minute,” she shared in an Instagram Live video today. “And the one time I left my backpack inside my car, someone broke all of the windows and took it.”

Lost in the theft was a 200-page book she was working on for Simon & Schuster. She also lost family footage on the camcorder.

“I had to remotely wipe the computer that had my 200-page book for Simon and Schuster—which I didn’t have backed up on the cloud,” she continued. “And despite that, people are still able to remotely access my phone and leak our songs and personal photos.”

Despite all that, she has a ninth album on the way.

“I just want to mention that despite all of this happening, I am confident in the record to come—despite so many safety factors in so many different levels,” Lana said. “I really want to persist and make the best art I can.”

She also has the song “Snow on the Beach” on Taylor Swift‘s upcoming album, Midnights, out Oct. 21.