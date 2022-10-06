LA3C Culture Festival Announces Additional Performers To Join Megan Thee Stallion and Maluma

The first-ever LA3C culture and creativity festival sponsored by Penske Media and set for Dec. 10-11 will include mainstage performances by Free Nationals, Gerardo Ortiz, Fonseca, Marc Segui, Shawn Wasabi, Monogem, Shea Diamond, and Chicocurlyhead, organizers announced today.

The festival will take place at Los Angeles State Historic Park in Los Angeles. The name, LA3C, stands for Los Angeles the Capital of Culture & Creativity.

See the newly released full poster below.

The diverse lineup of performers joins previously announced headliner and three-time Grammy-winner Megan Thee Stallion and Latin chart-topper Maluma, with performances by K-Pop stage-breakers Seventeen and Snoop Dogg. Tickets are on-sale now at LA3C.com.

“We are thrilled to share our full music lineup today,” said Juan Mora, CEO of LA3C. “Our goals were to create a lineup that celebrates the range of musical genres Los Angeles offers including Pop, Hip-Hop, R&B, K-Pop, Regional Mexican Music, EDM and more and for attendees to discover new artists while enjoying names they know and love.”

Also today LA3C announced its partnership with HIN Events LLC, Hot Import Nights Brand, the world’s largest indoor/outdoor automotive lifestyle event producer. As part of the partnership, HIN Events will host a second stage featuring headliner Mustard and performance sets from AJ Hernz, ARIUS, Cam Girl, Freya Fox, Kill Bambi, Kim Lee, LOLO, Lucky Light, Madds, MEIRLIN, Peach, Rose Gold, Soda, and Vice.

Additional talent for the two-day culture and creativity festival will be announced in the coming weeks including chefs, restaurants and artists.