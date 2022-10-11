SAG-AFTRA Joins Chorus Calling For L.A. City Council Resignations In Wake Of Leaked Tape

SAG-AFTRA has joined the chorus of outrage over a secretly taped conversation that has rocked the Los Angeles City Council, calling for the resignations for all those involved. Nury Martinez resigned as City City Council president earlier today.

“SAG-AFTRA unequivocally condemns the racist and homophobic comments of Councilmembers Gil Cedillo, Kevin De Leon and Nury Martinez, and the failure of Los Angeles County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera to confront and condemn that misconduct as it occurred,” the guild said in a statement. “Racism and homophobia have no place in the labor movement, government or society.” Read the union’s full statement below.

Mayor Eric Garcetti has also called for the elected leaders to resign, as did mayoral candidates Karen Bass and Rick Caruso, Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA) and Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA). Hollywood’s Teamsters Local 399, meanwhile, has called for Herrera to step down as president of the L.A. County Federation of Labor.

Here is SAG-AFTRA’s full statement:

“SAG-AFTRA unequivocally condemns the racist and homophobic comments of Los Angeles City Councilmembers Gil Cedillo, Kevin de León and Nury Martinez, and the failure of Los Angeles County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera to confront and condemn that misconduct as it occurred.

“Racism and homophobia have no place in the labor movement, government or society. All leaders must be held to a higher standard that centers on anti-racism and immediately calls out discrimination and hateful comments in the moment.

“While the city council members are elected representatives who serve Los Angeles citizens, the LACFL represents more than 800,000 workers in the county, many of whom are people of color and LGBTQIA+. The racism and homophobia expressed by council members and condoned by Herrera during the meeting is inexcusable. It creates and fosters division and animosity within and between Los Angeles communities. There is no excuse for this breach of trust.

“Our leaders must be held to a higher standard and work together in the fight for respect, equity and justice in our shared communities. The behavior exhibited by all of the attendees at the meeting is unacceptable. Those who participated in this conversation must demonstrate accountability for their words and actions by stepping down and making space for leaders who can credibly champion the cause of anti-racism and inclusion.”