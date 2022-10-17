Embattled L.A. City Council Members Cedillo And De León Removed From Committee Assignments As Pressure Grows On Duo To Resign After Racist Recording

Acting Los Angeles City Council President Mitch O’ Farrell announced this morning that he is “removing councilmembers Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León from their committee chairmanships as well as from committee assignments.”

O’Farrell said that council rules stipulate that “council members must remain on one committee.” He said his office is “ironing out these details and will provide full communication to my colleagues later today.”

The pressure is growing on the duo to resign from office after former council president Nury Martinez stepped down last week amid the furor over the comments she made on a leaked audio of a conversation with de León, Cedillo and a top labor official. O’Farrell said today that there is “no new news” about their possible resignations, but that a committee to censure the duo is being formed. It will be led by Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson.

Related Story Nury Martinez Resigns From Los Angeles City Council Seat Amid Furor Over Leaked Audio Recording

A chorus of top Democrats, including President Joe Biden, have called on the other two other council members, Kevin de Leon and Gil Cedillo, to also exit.

O’Farrell said he hasn’t spoken to Councilman Kevin de León since last Tuesday “despite my best efforts,” but he is urging him again today to resign, and has passed along the message that he should not attend any future council meetings. Councilman Gil Cedillo will not be attending tomorrow’s virtual meeting, O’Farrell says.

Cedillo’s office told Spectrum1 News SoCal’s Kate Cagle yesterday that the councilmember is “at a place of refection” and unavailable for comment.

UPDATE: a spokesman for Councilmember Gil Cedillo says he is “at a place of reflection” and unavailable to comment if he plans to attend City Council amid calls for his resignation. On Friday, acting Council President Mitch O’Farrell moved Tuesday’s meeting online. pic.twitter.com/Ex0YrNMhCF — Kate Cagle (@KateCagle) October 16, 2022

O’Farrell’s announcement comes ahead of the regularly scheduled council meeting each Tuesday. O’Farrell defended his decision to hold virtual City Council meetings this week due to possible Covid exposure following Councilman Mike Bonin’s positive test for the virus after attending an in-person meeting last Tuesday.

Without explanation, O’Farrell said there has been a second possible exposure among the council. The Los Angeles Times is reporting that Councilman Paul Krekorian has now tested positive for the virus.

Activists, who shut down last week’s meeting with protests, have blasted O’Farrell for calling virtual gatherings this week, saying it’s a move to avoid protesters who have vowed to disrupt council meetings until Councilman Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo resign.

The council is expected to select a new president during tomorrow’s meeting, and O’Farrell has again stressed he is NOT seeking the position.

City News Service contributed to this report.