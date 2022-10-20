Kristen Hall Named Head Of Communications For CBS Studios

Kristen Hall is returning to CBS Studios as EVP of communications. She succeeds in the top studio PR job Lauri Metrose who left in June after two decades. Hall, who is coming from Amazon Studios, was considered the lead contender for the job as she has a long history at CBS Studios, including a stint as Metrose’s #2.

In her new role, which reports to Chris Ender, EVP of communications for CBS, and works closely with David Stapf, president of CBS Studios, and his creative and business teams, Hall will oversee all publicity and communications strategies for the studio. She will lead the CBS Studios communications team that supports a portfolio of more than 60 series in production across broadcast, cable and streaming, the bulk of them for the studio’s lead buyers CBS and Paramount+.

Hall returns to CBS Studios after four years at Amazon Studios/Prime Video, where she was director of original series publicity and co-led series communications. She supervised Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, which just became the first streaming program to ever win in the Reality Competition Program Emmy awards.

“Having Kristen return ‘home’ to head our communications operation is a four-year dream come true,” Stapf said. “Kristen’s rare combination of creativity, passion and smarts makes her beloved by the press and creative community. Everyone, from producers, executives and talent was elated that she was returning to CBS Studios.”

Prior to joining Amazon, Hall spent 14 years at CBS Television Studios (now called CBS Studios), ultimately becoming VP of communications. She oversaw and grew the NCIS franchise, relaunched the Star Trek franchise for CBS All Access (now Paramount+), launched The Game and the re-imagined 90210 on The CW, as well as many other titles across broadcast, cable and streaming.

“Kristen elevates every single business and show campaign she touches with creativity, positivity, thoughtful strategy and big ideas,” Ender said. “She has an amazing passion for the business and its artistic process along with a clear vision for how it works together with publicity and earned media to help drive success. There were many, many happy faces in the halls the day Kristen returned to CBS earlier this month.”